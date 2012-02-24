Feb 24 Congo international defender
Christopher Samba left Blackburn Rovers for wealthy Russian side
Anzhi Makhachkala for an undisclosed fee on Friday, the English
club said on their website (www.rovers.co.uk).
Samba, who joined Rovers in 2007 from Hertha Berlin, had
been unhappy at Ewood Park for some time.
Last month he had a transfer request rejected by the Premier
League strugglers and later criticised the club's Indian owners
Venky's for "not understanding English football".
Big-spending Anzhi, bankrolled by billionaire Suleiman
Kerimov, appointed Dutchman Guus Hiddink as coach earlier this
month.
Anzhi have also signed big-name players such as Cameroon
striker Samuel Eto'o and Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos in
the last year.
The transfer window closed in Russia on Friday.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)