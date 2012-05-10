LONDON May 10 Blackburn Rovers deputy chief executive Paul Hunt has left the club after a letter was made public in which he asked the Indian owners to sack manager Steve Kean, the club said on Thursday.

The letter from Hunt to Venky's was written in December after Blackburn fell to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Despite Blackburn being relegated from the Premier League on Monday, the owners have stood by Kean.

"Blackburn Rovers Football Club can confirm that deputy chief executive Paul Hunt has left the club," Blackburn said in a statement on their website (www.rovers.co.uk).

Hunt's departure adds to the sense of unease at Rovers who have endured a miserable season and lost their place among the elite for the first time in 11 years.

