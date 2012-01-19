BORDEAUX, France Jan 19 Premier League strugglers Blackburn Rovers have signed French striker Anthony Modeste on loan from Girondins Bordeaux until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Modeste, 23, has scored three goals from 15 league appearances this season.

Blackburn are 17th in the Premier League, one place above the drop zone. (Reporting by Claude Canellas; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)