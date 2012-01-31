STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Swedish international defender
Martin Olsson is to be joined at Blackburn Rovers by his twin
brother Marcus, the midfielder told Swedish media on Tuesday.
"My brother got the shock of his life when he heard," Marcus
told Swedish newspaper Sportbladet.
The 23-year-old twins, who last played club soccer together
at under-16 level at Hogaborgs BK, were recently reunited when
they represented Sweden in a 2-0 friendly win over Bahrain on
Jan. 18.
"I was there (in Blackburn) for a training session and we
just laughed about being on the same pitch again," Marcus told
Sportbladet.
Martin, who signed for Blackburn when he was 17, is already
an established player in both the Premier League and Swedish
national side.
Marcus joins Blackburn from Halmstads BK in Sweden, where he
scored 12 goals in 100 games.