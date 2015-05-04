LONDON Relegated Blackpool's final Championship fixture against Huddersfield Town which was abandoned soon after halftime following crowd protests will not be replayed, the Football League said on Monday.

Saturday's match was abandoned in the 48th minute, with the score at 0-0, after hundreds of Blackpool fans invaded the pitch and refused to leave in a protest against the club's owners, the Oyston family.

"Having considered all of the relevant matters, it was felt that asking the two clubs to play the match again would serve no justifiable purpose given the nature of Saturday's events and seeing as its result has no bearing on promotion or relegation issues," the Football League said in a statement.

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship with just 25 points from their 45 games while Huddersfield finished 16th with 54 points.

