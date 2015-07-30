LONDON The English FA fined third tier Blackpool 50,000 pounds ($78,010) on Thursday after a crowd invasion forced the abandonment of the relegated side's final Championship match against Huddersfield Town in May.

The club were also severely warned, subject to any appeal, about their future conduct.

The match at Blackpool's Bloomfield Road was abandoned in the 48th minute, with the score 0-0, and not replayed.

Blackpool, whose fans had been protesting against the club's owning Oyston family, denied an FA charge of failing to control spectators.

The FA said any further pitch incursion leading to the referee suspending play next season would result in Blackpool having to play a home game behind closed doors.

($1= 0.6409 pounds)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)