WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Two-goal Ronaldo fires Real to 12th European title
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
LONDON Nov 7 Blackpool have named Portsmouth manager Michael Appleton as their new boss after Ian Holloway quit to join Crystal Palace, the English second-tier side said in a statement on Wednesday.
The northern club played in the Premier League for one season in 2010/11 and missed out on an immediate return last May when they lost the playoff final to West Ham United.
Appleton, who has signed a one-year rolling contract, was relegated to the third tier with debt-stricken Portsmouth last term but the 36-year-old won plaudits for running the club on a shoestring.
Blackpool lie 12th after 15 games of the 46-match season. (Editing by Justin Palmer)
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
CARDIFF, June 3 The greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Juventus's Gianluigi Buffon tasted defeat in his third Champions League final as the major missing medal from his illustrious career once again slipped out of his grasp on Saturday.