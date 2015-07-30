Soccer-Stoke to offer new contract to skipper Shawcross - Hughes
May 3 Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.
LONDON, July 30 The English FA fined third tier Blackpool 50,000 pounds ($78,010) on Thursday after a crowd invasion forced the abandonment of the relegated side's final Championship match against Huddersfield Town in May.
The club were also severely warned, subject to any appeal, about their future conduct.
The match at Blackpool's Bloomfield Road was abandoned in the 48th minute, with the score 0-0, and not replayed.
Blackpool, whose fans had been protesting against the club's owning Oyston family, denied an FA charge of failing to control spectators.
The FA said any further pitch incursion leading to the referee suspending play next season would result in Blackpool having to play a home game behind closed doors.
($1= 0.6409 pounds)
MONACO - Free-scoring Monaco will hope their vibrant attacking talents can break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AMO-JUV/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)