LONDON Feb 18 Former England international Paul Ince has revived his managerial career with second-tier Blackpool, where his son Tom is top scorer.

The 45-year-old Ince, who made his name in Manchester United's midfield before moving on to play for Inter Milan and Liverpool, has been out of work since leaving as boss of lower-league Notts County in 2011.

"Considering I've watched the team play for the last 14 months, it's strange sitting here as the manager, having obviously watched Blackpool as a fan as well as watching my son play," Ince, who had a short spell in charge of Blackburn Rovers in the top flight in 2008, said in a club statement on Monday.

Blackpool had one campaign in the Premier League two seasons ago but sit 14th in the Championship after losing managers Ian Holloway and Michael Appleton to rival second-tier sides Crystal Palace and Blackburn this term. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)