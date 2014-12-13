LONDON Dec 13 Crystal Palace on a cold English winter's day is a world away from the Nou Camp, but the few moments that illuminated Stoke City's 1-1 draw on Saturday came from Barcelona old boy Bojan Krkic.

Bojan, the youngest ever Barca debutant after graduating from their La Masia academy, is finding his feet in the Premier League as mid-table Stoke look to lift their game a notch to match his skilled attacking play.

Having played a key part, however, in Stoke's fine 13th-minute equaliser by Peter Crouch, he was substituted in the 55th due to a knock and his jinking runs and search for the telling pass were sorely missed for the rest of a dour affair.

Bojan, who showed an eye for the best pass like the crossfield ball he fed to right back Phil Bardsley, recognised what he can give Stoke to improve their game.

"They know what my style of game is, that I want to have the ball, that I like to play through balls, try to create attractive play, so they see that and when I'm on the pitch we try to play good football," Bojan told Reuters.

"This is a very intense football (in the Premier League), very good to watch because there's lots of space so I really enjoy playing it," added the 24-year-old who arrived at Stoke via AS Roma, AC Milan and Ajax Amsterdam after leaving Barca in 2011.

Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni recognised the quality of the skilled Spaniard, whom the home side had studied in preparation for the match, and said the Selhurst Park pitch made it hard for ball players.

"Especially for players who like to use the ball on the ground, it gets complicated because the fact is that the field is in poor condition," the Argentine told Reuters.

"He had a great match against Arsenal the other day, he scored a goal, was involved in all the most dangerous moves for Stoke and he also had a goal disallowed so we knew what class of player he was."

Stoke, 11th in the standings with 19 points from 16 matches, notched their fifth win of the season when they beat Arsenal 3-2 at home last weekend. Palace are 16th with 15 points.

The goals came in the opening 13 minutes with Crouch cancelling out James McArthur's header for Palace. Stoke enjoyed more possession but Stoke's Asmir Begovic was the busier goalkeeper.