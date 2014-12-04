LONDON Dec 4 Bolton Wanderers are set to bring Eidur Gudjohnsen back to the club where he made a name for himself after offering the former Chelsea and Barcelona striker a contract, manager Neil Lennon said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old former Iceland international, who played for Bolton between 1998 and 2000, scoring 19 goals in 59 games, has been training with the Championship (second tier) club for the past month after being released by Belgian side Club Brugge.

"I'm assuming everything's agreed. If there's any hold-ups it'll be a minor thing and I'm hoping to have him in the squad for the weekend," Bolton boss Lennon told reporters.

Gudjohnson, who won two Premier League titles in his six-year stay at Chelsea before joining Barcelona and winning the Champions League, is Iceland's record goalscorer having netted 24 times in 78 appearances.

He also played in the Netherlands, Monaco, Greece and Belgium after making his debut for Valur in his native Iceland 20 years ago.

(Reporting By Michael Hann)