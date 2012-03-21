LONDON, March 21 Bolton Wanderers will host
Blackburn Rovers as scheduled on Saturday in their first Premier
League game since midfielder Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac
arrest in last weekend's FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham
Hotspur.
Muamba remains in intensive care at the London Chest
Hospital but Bolton said his family wanted the club to fulfil
their fixtures.
"We spoke together with the players as a group this morning
and I talked with Fabrice's family last night," manager Owen
Coyle told the club website (www.bwfc.co.uk).
"Fabrice's father Marcel and his fiancee Shauna were keen
that we fulfil our fixtures. Once the players knew this, there
was no doubt in our minds that we would play the matches."
The club said the abandoned FA Cup tie with Spurs will take
place at a date and time to be confirmed by the FA.
Coyle said on Tuesday, after Bolton's league match at Aston
Villa had been postponed, that Muamba's his heart was beating
without the help of medication.
"We remain very much at the beginning of a long-term journey
for Fabrice and his family," he added.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)