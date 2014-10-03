(Changes date of relegation to 2012 in third para)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON Oct 3 Bolton Wanderers, struggling one place off the bottom of the Championship, have parted company with manager Dougie Freedman "by mutual consent" the club announced on Friday.

In a statement on their website (www.bwfc.co.uk), chairman Phil Gartside said: "Dougie has worked tirelessly off the field to improve the infrastructure of the football club. Unfortunately, recent results on the pitch have not reflected all his work off it."

Freedman, 40, had been in charge for two years but was unable to lead the club back to the Premier League after their relegation in 2012 following 11 seasons in the top flight.

Bolton were beaten 4-0 at fellow-strugglers Fulham on Wednesday and are facing a battle to avoid dropping into the third tier of English soccer for the first time for 22 years.

