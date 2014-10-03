Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
LONDON Oct 3 Bolton Wanderers, struggling one place off the bottom of the Championship, have parted company with manager Dougie Freedman "by mutual consent" the club announced on Friday.
In a statement on their website (www.bwfc.co.uk), chairman Phil Gartside said: "Dougie has worked tirelessly off the field to improve the infrastructure of the football club. Unfortunately, recent results on the pitch have not reflected all his work off it."
Freedman, 40, had been in charge for two years but was unable to lead the club back to the Premier League after their relegation in 2012 following 11 seasons in the top flight.
Bolton were beaten 4-0 at fellow-strugglers Fulham on Wednesday and are facing a battle to avoid dropping into the third tier of English soccer for the first time for 22 years.
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.