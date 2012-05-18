LONDON May 18 Bolton Wanderers have reacted to relegation from the Premier League by releasing 11 out-of-contract players while Nigel Reo-Coker has activated a release clause in his deal.

The lengthy list on the club's website includes Croatia striker Ivan Klasnic and former Jamaica international Ricardo Gardner. Others who will not be retained include Gretar Steinsson, Sean Davis and Paul Robinson.

Three more, Tuncay, Dedryck Boyata and Ryo Miyaichi have all returned to their respective parent clubs following the completion of loan spells.

"He was honest and up front with us, because that is the type of man he is, and said that he wanted to exercise the clause in his contract, and so we wish him well," manager Owen Coyle said of Reo-Coker.

Of the decision to part company with Gardner, Coyle said: "(He) has been with the football club for 14 years. He has offered incredible service to Bolton Wanderers and I'd like to personally thank him for all of his efforts, particularly during the time I have worked with him."

Bolton were relegated on the final day of the season after failing to beat Stoke City -- the 2-2 draw ending an 11-year stay in the top flight. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)