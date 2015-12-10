LONDON Dec 10 Bolton Wanderers have received a winding-up petition from Britain's tax collection agency (HMRC) in respect of unpaid monies, the English Championship's bottom side said in a statement on Thursday.

The club, which owes about 600,000 pounds ($910,440) in unpaid taxes and has 173 million pounds of debt, asked HMRC for more time to either conclude a sale or raise additional funds.

"Quite clearly the club remains in a critical financial position," Trevor Birch, advisor to the board and owner at Bolton Wanderers, said.

"We will continue to try to finalise a sale or alternatively release some short-term funds needed to give the club a breathing space and time in which to consider its options."

If Bolton enter administration they will automatically be deducted 12 points.

The club, founded in 1874 and four-times FA Cup winners, last played in the Premier League in the 2011-12 season. ($1 = 0.6590 pounds) (Reporting by Rob Hodgetts, editing by Ed Osmond)