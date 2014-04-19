April 19 Liverpool's title prospects got an unlikely boost on Saturday from an Italian striker they have loaned out to Sunderland when Fabio Borini's penalty stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Borini made just 13 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in an injury-ravaged first season and after sitting on the bench for three matches this term he joined the Black Cats.

His 82nd minute spot kick goal in a 2-1 win over Chelsea helped Sunderland's relegation fight and did his parent club a huge favour in their bid for a first league title in 24 years.

It was the first time in 78 matches that Jose Mourinho had lost a home league match at Chelsea and left the London club two points behind Liverpool who visit Norwich City on Sunday.

While Borini was not expecting too many thank you messages from his old team mates, he anticipated a flood of them from Liverpool fans dreaming of an end to their title drought.

"I think (thanks will come from) Liverpool fans rather more than the players who are doing their jobs," the 23-year-old striker told Sky Sports.

"I had lots of tweets from Liverpool fans asking for a favour (before kickoff)."

While the goal could have a huge bearing on where the Premier League trophy heads this season, it also has plenty of relevance at the other end of the table.

The victory lifted bottom club Sunderland to 29 points, one behind Fulham and Cardiff City with a game in hand, and three off Norwich who sit just above the relegation zone.

Despite what was at stake, Borini, who also had a spell at Chelsea before joining AS Roma and then Liverpool, said he had no nerves stepping up to take the penalty, which was awarded after left back Cesar Azpilicueta brought down Jozy Altidore.

"That's why you take penalties, because you are confident and you see a goal," said the Italian. "It was three points for the game and obviously Chelsea were up for the league and we showed that we have great character and great belief." (Reporting by Josh Reich)