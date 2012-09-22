Sept 22 Polish goalkeeper Artur Boruc has signed for English Premier League newcomers Southampton until the end of the season having left Fiorentina as a free agent, the club said on Saturday.

"We're very pleased," manager Nigel Adkins told the official website (www.saintsfc.co.uk) after Southampton beat Aston Villa 4-1 to climb off the foot of the table. "Artur has great experience from his time with Celtic and Fiorentina.

"He now gives us a third goalkeeper... which is important because the potential for injuries and people getting sent off means we have to cover ourselves. He gives us great back-up and competition."

Boruc, 32, joins Kelvin Davis and Paulo Gazzaniga in the goalkeeping ranks at promoted Southampton who said the transfer was subject to international clearance.

"I'm looking forward to playing in the best league in the world," said the Pole.

"I have missed football and I'm really glad I'm here and I've finally found the club I was looking for."

Boruc made his debut for Poland in 2004 and has 46 caps although he was not a member of their Euro 2012 squad. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)