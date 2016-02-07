Soccer-Brighton sign German midfielder Gross from Ingolstadt
May 19 Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.
LONDON Feb 7 Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2 Arsenal re-established themselves as serious contenders for their first Premier League title since 2004 with a comfortable victory at lowly Bournemouth on Sunday.
A first win in four games took them level on points with second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, their bitter local rivals who have a superior goal difference.
After more than five hours without a league goal, Arsenal scored two in little more than a minute midway through the first half by Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Arsene Wenger's team are still five points behind leaders Leicester City but play at home to them next Sunday. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Alan Baldwin)
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.