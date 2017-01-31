Sam Allardyce finally tasted victory in his sixth league match as Crystal Palace manager as his team took a step towards safety with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

Scott Dann put Palace in front a minute after halftime after Damien Delaney had flicked on Jason Puncheon's cross.

After withstanding intense second-half pressure from Bournemouth, Christian Benteke made sure of all three points when he headed in a cross from substitute Andros Townsend.

Palace, who gave a debut to wing back to Patrick van Aanholt, signed on Monday from relegation rivals Sunderland, had gone closest in an uninspiring first half.

