Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
Sam Allardyce finally tasted victory in his sixth league match as Crystal Palace manager as his team took a step towards safety with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.
Scott Dann put Palace in front a minute after halftime after Damien Delaney had flicked on Jason Puncheon's cross.
After withstanding intense second-half pressure from Bournemouth, Christian Benteke made sure of all three points when he headed in a cross from substitute Andros Townsend.
Palace, who gave a debut to wing back to Patrick van Aanholt, signed on Monday from relegation rivals Sunderland, had gone closest in an uninspiring first half.
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.