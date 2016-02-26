Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 19/12/15Charlie Daniels celebrates scoring the second goal for Bournemouth from the penalty spotMandatory Credit: Action Images / Alan WalterLivepic/Files

Bournemouth left back Charlie Daniels has committed his future to the south coast side by signing a new three-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who has claimed five league assists this campaign, more than any other defender apart from Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose, has made more than 150 appearances for club.

Daniels, who joined from fourth tier Leyton Orient in 2012, has started 25 of Bournemouth's 26 league matches this season, scoring two goals.

