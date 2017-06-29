FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defoe secures Bournemouth move after Sunderland's relegation
June 29, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 15 hours ago

Defoe secures Bournemouth move after Sunderland's relegation

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Arsenal v Sunderland - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 16/5/17 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

(Reuters) - Bournemouth signed striker Jermain Defoe from relegated Sunderland on a three-year deal on Thursday.

Defoe will return to Bournemouth 16 years after his last game for the club, having scored 18 goals while on loan from West Ham United during the 2000-01 season.

"It's great to be back and I'm really looking forward to this challenge," Defoe said in a statement.

"The Bournemouth fans know that every time I pull the shirt on I will give 100 percent, and the one thing I can guarantee is goals."

However, the 34-year-old England international's 15 goals in 37 league appearances last season were not enough to keep Sunderland in the Premier League.

His Sunderland form earned him an England recall under manager Gareth Southgate and he scored on his return against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier in March.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, who finished ninth last season, begin their new campaign at West Bromwich Albion on Aug. 12.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

