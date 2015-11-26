LIVERPOOL, England Nov 26 Leighton Baines is physically ready to play his first game of the season when Everton travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, but manager Roberto Martinez is concerned the injury may have affected the left-back's confidence.

The England international, an integral part of Martinez's first team for the last two seasons, twice underwent ankle surgery in the space of three months, but has stepped up his rehabilitation and has been playing for Everton's under-21 side over the past two weeks.

"Physically, from a medical point of view, Leighton is ready," Martinez told reporters at Thursday's pre-match news conference. "It's just making sure now that we give him the right introduction to get that match fitness and also the confidence back to be able to go into a 50-50 challenge without feeling fearful."

Martinez said the club would take it "day by day" and would make a decision on Friday if Baines would be involved against Bournemouth.

Midfielder Muhamed Besic is available for selection for the first time since September.

Everton head to second-from-bottom Bournemouth in a rich vein of form, having lost just three of their 13 Premier League games this season. They have scored 11 goals in their last three league games, while striker Romelu Lukaku has seven from seven.

With no upcoming internationals until March, Martinez is backing his team to mount a concerted push for the European places over the next few months.

Everton are seventh following Saturday's 4-0 win over Aston Villa, three points and two places better off than they were at the same time last year.

"We have 18 weeks where we can concentrate on domestic football. We want to see how far we can take ourselves and the victory against Aston Villa was a good start," Martinez said.

"We want to be in Europe. That's what we're fighting towards." (Reporting by Simon Jennings)