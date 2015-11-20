Bournemouth will not over react to their injury crisis or resort to panic buying when the transfer window opens in January, manager Eddie Howe has said after the club slipped into the relegation zone following a run of four straight defeats.

The south coast club have already seen their record signing Tyrone Mings ruled out for the season, while leading scorer Callum Wilson and summer recruit Max Gradel will be out of action for at least six months.

Captain Tommy Elphick is also on the treatment table after undergoing ankle surgery in October.

After conceding 13 goals in the last four league games, the Cherries find themselves third from bottom in the Premier League table after 12 games.

"We're not going to over react. It's not my way and it's not the club's way. If we can add one or two bits to make them stronger then great, but there is no magic wand," Howe told reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Swansea City.

"It's never been our way of working to make snap decisions or react without due thought and attention to every penny that we spend and if the players aren't available, then we are going to walk away and work with the players we have.

"We have to make sound decisions for the future of the club as well," he added.

"One bad decision here could have bad repercussions beyond the season. There's no panic in our mindset we believe that once we get a couple of players back fit that will be the case we will be a lot stronger."

Bournemouth travel to the Liberty Stadium to face 14th place Swansea on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)