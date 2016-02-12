Bournemouth have had no problems with the attitude of striker Benik Afobe who left his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers with question marks over his commitment, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

The Arsenal academy graduate and Bournemouth's club-record signing in January has made an instant impact at Dean Court, scoring three goals in his first five Premier League games.

"From our perspective, we are only worried about the future and not the past. When we signed Benik we acted in the right way and I'd rather talk about how well he's done," Howe told reporters.

"I've got no problems with his attitude. He's made a huge impression."

Howe's side, who are 15th in the table after 25 games, five points above the relegation zone, host out-of-sorts Stoke City side, in 11th, on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)