Oct 16 Bournemouth's Eddie Howe knows all too well that the best-laid transfer plans of managers often go awry as injuries, financial limitations and competition for players dictate needs, but he has a list of targets for when the window opens in January.

Premier League new boys Bournemouth have already seen their record signing Tyrone Mings ruled out for the season, while leading scorer Callum Wilson and summer recruit Max Gradel will be out of action for at least six months.

Captain Tommy Elphick is the latest to join the growing ranks of Bournemouth players on the treatment table after undergoing ankle surgery.

"I think you've got to prepare and plan and I've got no problem saying that we are trying to do that," said Howe, who recently extended his contract with the side.

"As we saw in the previous transfer window, you can have the best-laid plans in the world and they can be rocked within three days of the window shutting," he was quoted as saying by British media.

"We've got things in mind, but there are so many twists and turns we will wait and see what happens when the window opens."

Bournemouth are 15th in the league after eight games and travel to the Etihad Stadium to face leaders Manchester City on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )