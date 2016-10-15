Britain Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v Hull City - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 15/10/16Hull City's Curtis Davies, Jake Livermore and Ahmed Elmohamady look dejected at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

Bournemouth crushed Hull City 6-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to give Mike Phelan a miserable start in his first game as full-time head coach of the visitors.

Charlie Daniels lashed home Bournemouth’s first goal after five minutes and Steven Cook, Junior Stanislas (two), Callum Wilson and Dan Gosling sealed an emphatic win for Eddie Howe's side.

Against the run of play, Ryan Mason equalised for Hull after 34 minutes but Cook quickly headed Bournemouth back in front.

Stanislas converted a penalty just before haltime and struck again before Wilson and Gosling completed the rout.

