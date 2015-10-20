Oct 20 Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman believes the Cherries will still be confident enough to take the game to Tottenham Hotspur in their next league game despite their humiliating 5-1 loss to leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Promoted Bournemouth have struggled to make an impact in the Premier League since their elevation to the top flight and sit just one place above the relegation zone after picking up eight pints from nine games.

The club have also been forced to contend with a string of long-term injuries, depriving them of record signing Tyrone Mings, leading scorer Callum Wilson, summer recruit Max Gradel and captain Tommy Elphick.

Bournemouth face an in-form Spurs side, who are the only team in the league yet to lose since the opening day of the season, on Sunday.

"We have to pick ourselves up and move on. There is no point worrying about it and there will be no after effects against Spurs," Surman told the Daily Echo.

"They are all tough games, whether you're up against one of the top four or not and I think a lot of it comes down to how well we play.

"If we perform to the best of our ability, we will give anyone a game. At times against Manchester City we were disappointed because we knew we hadn't played to our potential but we will be looking to address that against a good Spurs side.

"They have been on a good run but if we play well, we have every chance of beating them," he added.

Meanwhile, Wilson, ruled out for at least six months with an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury, hopes to be back before the season ends and add to his goal tally.

"The character that I am, I will be pushing for the last few games of the season," Wilson told the club's website (www.afcb.co.uk).

"Hopefully I can get another goal too before the end of the season and that will draw a line under this injury." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)