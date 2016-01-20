Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
LONDON Bournemouth striker Yann Kermorgant has joined Reading for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old Frenchman has agreed an 18-month contract with championship side Reading, ending his two-year stay at Bournemouth.
Kermorgant scored 15 goals to help Bournemouth win the championship last season and earn promotion to the top flight.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.