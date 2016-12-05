Bournemouth's Steve Cook believes he has redeemed himself with a stellar performance in Sunday's seven-goal thriller against Liverpool following his error against Arsenal last week.

Bournemouth came from behind twice and scored four second-half goals to edge past Liverpool 4-3 in the Premier League contest against the Reds.

Cook's right-footed volley from the centre of the box levelled the score 3-3 in the 79th minute before Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius spilled another Cook shot, allowing Nathan Ake to score the injury-time winner.

"It's nice for me because I made a mistake last week so I've been dreaming about having an impact... and fortunately I have done," Cook told the club website (www.afcb.com).

The 25-year-old made a defensive error against Arsenal, allowing Alexis Sanchez to score the first goal in Bournemouth's 3-1 away loss.

"We were poor in the first-half but it shows how far we've come. We feel that we can mix it with the best and we can keep pushing," Cook said of Sunday's match.

"We want to finish in the top half this year and these sort of results are definitely going to help that."

Tenth-placed Bournemouth travel to Burnley for their next league game on Sunday.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)