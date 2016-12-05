Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
Manager Eddie Howe praised Bournemouth's self-belief and said his side created an unforgettable memory after twice overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Liverpool 4-3 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Substitute Ryan Fraser and defender Steve Cook scored in the space of three minutes before Nathan Ake netted the stoppage-time goal that secured Bournemouth's first ever win over Liverpool.
"I don't think I'll ever forget this one," Howe told the club website. (www.afcb.co.uk).
"At half time we were in real trouble. Liverpool were excellent and really showed their quality. Despite that though, the players never lost their self-belief and that's huge.
"There was a real contrast of emotions."
Howe wants 10th-placed Bournemouth to show the same grit through the rest of the season.
"That's the most pleasing thing... we've maintained that spirit and further enhanced it," he added.
"It's something we've tried to protect from our promotion from the Championship. We didn't want to lose that spirit and our honesty going into the Premier League."
Bournemouth travel to 14th-placed Burnley on Sunday.
(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.