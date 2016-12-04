Britain Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 4/12/16 Liverpool's Emre Can looks dejected after the game Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Bournemouth's Nathan Ake grabbed a stoppage-time winner in a dramatic 4-3 victory over Liverpool on Sunday, as the visitors twice surrendered a two-goal lead in a second-half capitulation.

Senegal international Sadio Mane and Belgian striker Divock Origi, starting a league game for the first time this season, established a 2-0 lead for Liverpool midway through the first half.

Callum Wilson halved the deficit from a penalty 11 minutes into the second half, but within seven minutes, Emre Can's fine effort from the edge of the penalty area restored the two-goal cushion.

It was snatched away, however, in stunning fashion with three Bournemouth goals in the last 20 minutes.

Substitute Ryan Fraser and defender Steve Cook scored in the space of three minutes to bring Bournemouth level and in added time Chelsea loanee Ake grabbed a stunning winner after a mistake from Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

It was Liverpool's first defeat in the last 12 Premier League games and left them third in the table, four points behind leaders Chelsea.

From a slow start, in which Origi's failure to turn in Nathaniel Clyne's inviting low cross was the only serious attempt on goal, Liverpool began to dominate and scored twice in successive attacks.

Mane latched onto Emre Can's pass to outpace Ake and finished neatly for the first. Two minutes later, Jordan Henderson's pass sent Origi away down the right and after easily evading the rashly onrushing goalkeeper Artur Boruc, he shot into the far corner of the net from a tight angle.

The home side were pinned back in defence until 10 minutes before halftime, when they had strong claims for a penalty turned down as Roberto Firmino challenged Ake.

Bournemouth introduced Scotland Under 21 international Fraser 10 minutes after halftime and he had been on for barely a minute when he went down under James Milner's challenge.

Wilson scored from the spot for a second successive game to give Bournemouth renewed hope.

Seven minutes later Mane made the most of some lax defending to set up Can for a fiercely hit drive, which seemed to leave the visitors in control again.

But Fraser ensured a lively finish by driving in Wilson's cross with quarter of an hour to play and three minutes later Cook brought down Fraser's cross like a veteran striker and drove in the equaliser.

Liverpool were then let down when Karius fumbled a shot from long range and Ake poked in a sensational winning goal.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said it was "a very special day" for the club.

"It would have been easy for our players to give up and see out time, but our group knows not to give up," he said.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said they had given the game away, although he praised Bournemouth for their "fight" and spirit.

"A deserved win for Bournemouth," he said.

"We gave the game away at a decisive point. We opened the door and they ran through and scored some wonderful goals.

"If we learn, then it's okay. These things happen."

