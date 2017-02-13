Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done little to quell the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Aguero's future at the club, saying that he was unsure where the mercurial Argentine striker would be plying his trade next season.

The emergence of young trio Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane in recent weeks has meant that Aguero, the club's top scorer with 18 goals in 26 games this campaign, has had to settle for a place on the bench.

"At the end of the season I don't know. I know how difficult it is to find top goal scorers. I would like him to stay but I don't know what is going to happen," Guardiola told British media when asked if Aguero would still be at City next season.

"Sergio knows the intention of his manager and the club. I don't want to sell him. I want him to stay here for a long time until he decides.

"The reason he's not played the last two games are because Leroy, Gabriel and Raheem have played amazing. That's the only reason why."

City, who are fifth in the Premier League, will come up against Jack Wilshere when they travel to face 14th-placed Bournemouth on Monday and Guardiola did not hold back on his praise for the injury-prone midfielder.

"I know the problem with Wilshere was just the injuries," Guardiola added of the on-loan Arsenal player.

"He's lucky to play regularly for one season and he is going to be back to being one of the best midfield players in England by far.

"He has a special quality with the ball, dribbling as a holding midfielder to attack central defenders -- it's not easy to do that."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)