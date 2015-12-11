LONDON Dec 11 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has dismissed the idea that Manchester United are a club in crisis as a symptom of modern football's tendency to over-dramatise ahead their Premier League meeting on Saturday.

United were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek following defeat by German side VfL Wolfsburg, which prompted a barrage of criticism directed at manager Louis van Gaal.

Frustrated Fans and pundits have queued up to point the finger of blame at United's Dutch coach, questioning his recent signings and his side's perceived negative style of play.

Yet despite their European exit, United are only three points off the Premier League summit and well-placed to launch a domestic title challenge.

Howe, whose struggling side stunned champions Chelsea with a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge last weekend, says his team cannot afford to be lulled into false security by talk of United's struggles.

"Everything in the modern day is over-dramatised and hyped," he told a news conference on Friday.

"Manchester United are fourth and near the top of the league, for me there is no great panic at Manchester United. They would consider themselves in a very good position to win the league this season.

"We know how difficult this game will be, we know the level we have to get to to compete. All I would say is that hopefully if we can match those levels (from the Chelsea game) again, it is in our hands."

Bournemouth have found it hard going in the Premier League after winning promotion to the top flight for the first time in their history last season.

Having won only three games out of 15 in the Premier League, they are fourth from bottom in the table.

The victory over Chelsea ended a run of eight league games without a win, but should they fail to beat United at home in Saturday's late kickoff, they could fall into the relegation zone.

"That's the beauty of the game -- when one game is done you're looking to the next," Howe said.

"We are proud to be hosting Manchester United. It's a big game in this club's history." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)