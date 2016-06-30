June 30 Bournemouth have signed striker Lys Mousset from French Ligue 2 (second-tier) side Le Havre on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

The club did not disclose the fee they paid for the 20-year-old, who scored 14 goals in the French second tier last season.

"Lys is another player with great potential whom we are delighted to bring to the football club," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's website (www.afcb.co.uk)

"We're always planning for the future and Lys is not only a young player with exciting potential, but someone who had a massive impact for their club last season." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru.)