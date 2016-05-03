Bournemouth made a 38.33 million pound ($56.3 million) loss as staff wages jumped about 76 percent to 30.4 million pounds, according to the club's accounts for the Championship-winning 2014-15 season that saw them promoted to the Premier League.

The club also incurred a multi-million pound penalty for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules during the season, with accounts revealing that the Cherries' losses for 2015 more than tripled from the 10.3 million pounds figure a year earlier.

Wage costs were more than double Bournemouth's annual turnover of 12.9 million pounds, while the club spent 4.6 million pounds to prepare their Dean Court stadium for the Premier League.

Bournemouth won the Championship title in 2014-15 but breached FFP rules by exceeding the maximum permitted loss of six million pounds for second tier clubs.

The Football League did not disclose the amount Bournemouth paid as a penalty at the time but the club's accounts have now revealed that figure to be 7.6 million pounds.

Bournemouth are safe from relegation this season and, as such, are guaranteed a lucrative share of the new 5.14 billion pound domestic TV rights deal that kicks in next season.

($1 = 0.6810 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)