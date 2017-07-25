FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 10:03 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Bournemouth defender Smith signs new four-year deal

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Bournemouth full back Adam Smith has signed a new four-year contract to extend his stay until 2021, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has made 113 appearances for Eddie Howe's side since arriving at the Vitality Stadium from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

"When we first brought Adam to the club we believed he had huge potential," Howe said in a statement. "Adam has taken his opportunity, improved as a player and is an important member of our squad.

"We're delighted he will stay with us and hopefully continue his progression further." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

