Jay Rodriguez returned to form to lead Southampton to an emphatic 3-1 win over their south-coast rivals Bournemouth at Dean Court in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here is reaction from supporters' websites of both clubs:

UP THE CHERRIES (www.afcb.vitalfootball.co.uk)

"Bournemouth didn't deserve anything today. We looked very sloppy and continuously gave the ball away, particularly in the first half.

"It was possibly our worst performance of the season. We just didn't look like we were at the races and didn't play with our usual energy. That said, Southampton looked very solid and were hard to break down.

"You would think given it was a local derby that the team would rise to the occasion, but not Bournemouth. We've played way too deep today for a start. Despite dominating for the opening 15 minutes, we were outplayed for the rest of the game.

"We can't even say that we struggled with Saints' pressing, high pace, or physical game. There was no understanding of the attacking moves at all and it seemed like our only possibility to create a chance would be for an individual to try taking on the whole Saints team alone.

"Callum Wilson completely lacks confidence and his first touch was terrible today. He's a million miles away from being a Premier League striker. He doesn't have the pace or strength that he used to and he doesn't make good runs either. He's more suited to the Championship.

"(Adam) Smith didn't look much better. It seems like no one wanted to take a shot again today, either.

"The team looked as if they had played 90 minutes by the 10-minute mark. Three games in eight days is obviously too much for the team to cope with."

SAINTS WEB (www.saintsweb.co.uk)

"Jay Rodriguez is the man. He's back and we're chuffed for him. This will make a difference to his confidence. What an incredible 20-yard finish for his second goal of the afternoon. He must be eyeing up the chance to be our regular number one striker.

"Rodriguez's work rate has been as good as ever when he's played in recent weeks. He's looked stronger and better in the air and still has plenty of pace.

"The only thing is, when we're winning the team has a bit of a buzz about them and then the manager takes our most exciting players off with nearly a third of the game still to play.

"It would have been the perfect time to build some confidence in our side but no, our manager decides it's time to interrupt the flow.

"It's hard to understand why Sofiane Boufal was subbed off. Claude Puel seemed to be having a go at Boufal about something and looked really angry. Boufal wouldn't even make eye contact with him.

"Bournemouth started with energy and passion but faded very quickly. They've been poor today. Perhaps they're struggling because they don't have a squad that they can rotate.

"We've delivered possibly our best performance of the season so far. We've got two winnable home games against Spurs and West Brom coming up next. Let's keep it going. With a few more performances like this then Puel might just win the majority of us over."

