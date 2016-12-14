(Adds category code, no changes to text)

Dec 14 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is detrmined not to let his players rest on their laurels as he focuses on securing a victory against Southampton this weekend after his side beat Premier League champions Leicester City on Tuesday.

Bournemouth host the Saints, their south-coast rivals, on Sunday having provisionally climbed into eighth place on 21 points by beating Leicester 1-0 at home.

"We're building nicely. The team is growing and getting better and there's still a lot more to come," Howe told British media after the game.

"For me, I'm always looking for more and to achieve the next goal, and that's to try to beat Southampton."

Bournemouth are within touching distance of the European qualifying places and a win against 11th-placed Southampton, would reinforce their challenge for a Europa League place but Howe is not getting carried away just yet.

"The club has come so far so quickly, sometimes it's maybe nice for others to sit back and enjoy the position we're in," he said. "I'm not going to say Europe, I'm going to say I want to make the team better. I want to make the team stronger."

Southampton, who visit Stoke City on Wednesday, are a point behind the Cherries and will aim to move above them with a win.