Muguruza beats Venus to reach Italian Open semis
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.
Bournemouth beat south coast rivals Southampton 2-0 in an uninspiring match at Dean Court with the victory keeping the home side eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
Bournemouth took the lead when centre-back Steve Cook reacted superbly to meet a loose ball in the penalty area and scissor-kick the ball home after half-an-hour.
The home side doubled their lead after 79 minutes when Matt Ritchie's free-kick wide on the right got a touch from Benik Afobe who flicked his header into the roof of the net.
Fourth official Kevin Friend was taken to hospital after fainting and hitting his head on the roof of the dugout as he fell.
LONDON Maria Sharapova will probably have to win 10 matches to claim a second Wimbledon title this year after deciding on Friday not to request a wildcard for the championships.