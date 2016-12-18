* Southampton won the south coast derby 3-1 at Bournemouth

* Both teams scored with their first effort

* Nathan Ake's diving header put the home side in front in the sixth minute

* Ryan Bertrand equalised eight minutes later

* Southampton made six changes for their third game in eight days

* Steven Davis, their halftime substitute, soon set up Jay Rodriguez to score

* Rodriguez added his second five minutes from the end

* Saints moved up to seventh in the table, three places ahead of their local rivals

* Bournemouth play at Chelsea next; Southampton are at home to Tottenham

BOURNEMOUTH 1 SOUTHAMPTON 3

Dec 18 (Reuters)- Jay Rodriguez scored twice as Southampton recovered strongly from conceding an early goal to win the south coast derby at Bournemouth 3-1 on Sunday.

Chelsea loanee Nathan Ake, who recently scored a last-gasp winning goal against Liverpool, headed the home side in front in the sixth minute from an excellent cross by Jack Wilshere.

Southampton, who had made six changes amid their busy schedule, equalised eight minutes later with a low drive by England fullback Ryan Bertrand.

An inspired halftime change brought on Steven Davis to set up Rodriguez, who then made sure of the win five minutes from the end with his second goal.

The result sent Southampton up two places to seventh, three points ahead of Bournemouth, who stayed 10th.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)