Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v Stoke City - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 6/5/17 Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf celebrates scoring their second goal as Bournemouth's Adam Smith and Artur Boruc look dejected Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v Stoke City - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 6/5/17 Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross speaks to referee Paul Tierney after scoring a own goal and the second for Bournemouth Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v Stoke City - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 6/5/17 Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross looks dejected after scoring a own goal and the second for Bournemouth while Bournemouth players celebrate Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic

Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross deflected the ball into his own net to earn Bournemouth a 2-2 draw on Saturday and ensure the Cherries will play Premier League football again next season.

Stoke had not scored away from home since January and it was Bournemouth midfielder Lys Mousset who broke the drought, heading Marko Arnautovic's corner into his own goal in the 33rd minute.

Junior Stanislas deftly guided home the equaliser for Bournemouth on the hour mark before Stoke striker Mame Biram Diouf scored his first Premier League goal of the season.

Shawcross deflected Josh King's shot into his own net with eight minutes left to leave Bournemouth 10th in the table, three places ahead of Stoke.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)