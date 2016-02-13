Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Stoke City ended a poor recent run with a clinical 3-1 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.
French midfielder Giannelli Imbula fired Stoke ahead after nine minutes with a rasping 25-metre volley, his first goal for the club since his big-money arrival on transfer deadline day.
Ibrahim Afellay doubled the lead with a neat finish from a cross by Jonathan Walters and substitute Joselu headed in moments after coming on to confirm Stoke's first win in five league games.
Matt Ritchie scored a consolation for Bournemouth with a crisp strike.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.