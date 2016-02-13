Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 13/2/16Joselu scores the third goal for Stoke CityMandatory Credit: Action Images / Matthew ChildsLivepic

Stoke City ended a poor recent run with a clinical 3-1 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

French midfielder Giannelli Imbula fired Stoke ahead after nine minutes with a rasping 25-metre volley, his first goal for the club since his big-money arrival on transfer deadline day.

Ibrahim Afellay doubled the lead with a neat finish from a cross by Jonathan Walters and substitute Joselu headed in moments after coming on to confirm Stoke's first win in five league games.

Matt Ritchie scored a consolation for Bournemouth with a crisp strike.

