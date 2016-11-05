David Moyes watched from the stands as 10-man Sunderland came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 for their first Premier League win of the season on Saturday.

Sunderland's manager was serving a one-match touchline ban and must have feared the worst after 10 minutes when Dan Gosling put Bournemouth ahead off his midrift after Sunderland failed to deal with Adam Smith's cross.

Only a series of saves from keeper Jordan Pickford saved Sunderland further embarrassment but they refused to buckle and equalised before the break when Victor Anichebe rocketed a shot past keeper Artur Boruc for his first goal for more than a year.

Even the dismissal of Steven Pienaar, who received his second yellow card for a lunge on Junior Stanislas, did not stop the visitors, whose stunning comeback was completed with a 73rd-minute Jermain Defoe penalty after Anichebe was brought down.

