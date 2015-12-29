Dec 29 Bournemouth have set high standards for themselves, midfielder Andrew Surman has said, after the Cherries' six game unbeaten run in the Premier League was brought to an end in Monday's 2-0 defeat by table-toppers Arsenal.

The defeat ended Bournemouth's streak, which included high-profile victories over both Chelsea and Manchester United, results that Surman believes have filled the Cherries with confidence ahead of Saturday's clash with Leicester City.

"We've set ourselves high standards. So has the manager and we've been on a good run recently, so we really felt we could have got something from today," Surman told the club's website.

"As I said, this month has been great for us and we've set ourselves really high standards, so we'll still be full of confidence heading into the Leicester game."

Manager Eddie Howe said his side's defeat was owing to a "goal of great quality" after Mesut Ozil capped off a swift passing move with a smart finish.

"I felt we were well in the game in the first half. We started very brightly, but after we conceded there was a slight wobble up until half time," Howe said.

"Then their second goal was a goal of great quality and that has ended the game for us."