Swansea City's Premier League relegation jitters increased after a damaging 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Alfie Mawson's unfortunate own goal separated the sides before the break -- his leg deflecting Benik Afobe's miscued shot past keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Lacklustre in the first half, Swansea were not much better after it and Afobe slid home Bournemouth's second goal in the 72nd minute as the hosts claimed successive victories for the first time this season.

"We have got back-to-back Premier League wins and now we can enjoy the international break and look forward to Southampton. All round, we are happy," Afobe said.

While Bournemouth are edging towards ensuring a third season in the top flight and are up to 11th, nine points clear of the relegation zone, Swansea's revival has stalled.

Having burst into life under new manager Paul Clement with four wins from six games taking them out of the bottom three, they are now in danger of being sucked back in.

They are fourth from bottom, just three points above Hull City, who occupy the final relegation place, and with a crucial home match against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough looming after the international break.

