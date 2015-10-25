LONDON Oct 25 Harry Kane scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur, who moved into the top six of the Premier League with a resounding 5-1 victory away to Bournemouth in the first league meeting between the clubs on Sunday.

The home side, playing their first season in the top-flight, took the lead in the first minute through Matt Ritchie, but England striker Kane equalised from a penalty eight minutes later.

Mousa Dembele and Erik Lamela had Spurs 3-1 ahead by half-time and Kane completed his hat-trick with two more goals in seven minutes.

Bournemouth's third defeat in four games left them fourth from bottom, two points above the relegation places. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Lovell)