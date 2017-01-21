* Christian Kabasele headed Watford in front from a corner

* Joshua King put Bournemouth level

* Troy Deeney put Watford back in the lead with a header

* Substitute Benik Afobe scored late to take a point for Bournemouth

* Bournemouth host Crystal Palace next, Watford travel to Arsenal

LONDON, Jan 21 BOURNEMOUTH 2 WATFORD 2

Jan 21 Bournemouth's soft centre at set pieces looked like costing them dearly until substitute Benik Afobe poppped up with a late goal to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Watford on Saturday.

The Hornets took the lead in the 24th minute as the home side failed to clear with a corner, allowing Christian Kabasele to head home from close range.

Norway international Joshua King fired home Adam Smith's pass to equalise early in the second half, but just as Bournemouth looked like taking over, up popped Deeney to bury Tom Cleverley's corner past Artur Boruc.

Substitute Benik Afobe saved the day for the home side, sprinting away with Andrew Surman's pass and shooting crisply past Gomes to snatch a point for Bournemouth.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor,; Editing by Neville Dalton)