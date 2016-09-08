Midfielder Jack Wilshere has given Bournemouth's dressing room a lift and is in contention to make his club debut in Saturday's Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion, manager Eddie Howe said on Thursday.

Bournemouth completed one of the more unexpected deals of deadline day when they moved for Wilshere on a season-loan from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old had slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal after being restricted by injuries in the last two seasons.

"He's settled into the changing room and the dynamics of the group seamlessly," Howe told reporters. "He has been very bright and good in training.

"As you would expect his quality on the ball is obvious and his technical ability is of a very high level.

"We'll wait and see what my team selection is, but I think he has naturally given the place a lift. There's been a positive impact around the squad."

Bournemouth are second from bottom in the league standings with one point from their opening three games.

