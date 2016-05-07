Substitute Matt Ritchie earned a late equaliser for Bournemouth on an afternoon of mixed fortunes for the home side's goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

It was the Polish keeper's poor clearance that led to the opening goal after 16 minutes when it went straight to the opposition and ended with Salomon Rondon diving to head home Jonny Evans' cross.

Boruc then redeemed himself with a fantastic double save from Craig Gardner's penalty, tipping the spot kick onto the bar before then palming away the rebound with sharp reflexes.

Ritchie, who was brought on with just over a quarter of an hour left, headed home from close range within seven minutes after getting on the end of a long throw and though Gardner hit the post in the dying stages, it proved enough to earn a point.

