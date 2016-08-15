Bounemouth have signed Ireland utility player Marc Wilson from fellow Premier League team Stoke City on a two-year deal, the south-coast club said on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, spent two loan spells at Bournemouth in 2007 when they were in the third tier and has signed for an undisclosed fee.

"I enjoyed my years at Stoke but I spoke with the manager Mark Hughes and we both agreed it was time to move on – I am excited now to start a new chapter in my career," Wilson told the club's website (www.afcb.co.uk).

"I didn't come to AFC Bournemouth to play in a team that's going to get relegated. I see a lot of positives in this team," he added. "The aim must be to finish better than we did last season - that would be a very good stepping stone."

Wilson has played 24 times for Ireland and will bring considerable Premier League experience to Eddie Howe's side as they look to build on last season's 16th place finish.

